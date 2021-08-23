Houston Healthcare sees staffing shortage amid rise in COVID-19 patients

As of Monday, between Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital there are 140 COVID-19 patients, with 36 in ICU and 27 on ventilators.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston Healthcare is seeing a staff shortage at both Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital. This comes amid the fourth wave of coronavirus cases. The hospitals’ COVID-19 patient numbers are almost as high as their peak in January, which was 155 cases.

“We are very, very busy right now at the hospital,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Larry Stewart .

Stewart says some staff is out sick or have sick family, and some nurses are leaving the medical profession because of the pandemic.

At both Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital, nurses are having to take on more patients than usual.

“But that's what we're having to deal with right now, so it is stretching us thin, and of course, that means everybody has to work harder, and we're also asking people to take extra shifts, so there's a combination of all those things that we're trying to do to manage the crunch that we have right now,” said Stewart.

He says this has posed challenges. As of Monday, between Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital, there are 140 COVID-19 patients, with 36 in ICU and 27 on ventilators.

“This is certainly during this fourth wave this is the highest we've been, and it looks like it's still climbing,” said Stewart.

As of August 16, they stopped elective surgeries. Stewart says they are in diversion in several areas including medical, pediatrics, psychiatric, and critical care. He says they've had to send some Houston Medical patients to Perry Hospital.

“Our capacity of Perry would normally allow us to probably admit about a dozen more patients down there, but we just can't accommodate them right now with the number of nurses we have,” said Stewart.



Stewart says more than 90 percent of their COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated. Now, after the FDA gave full approval of Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday, he hopes that more people will get the shot.

“Get vaccinated, because that's the only thing that's gonna shut this thing down,” said Stewart.