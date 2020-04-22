ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced April 20 the state is ready to begin phasing in the opening of some businesses beginning April 24.

Meredith Caiafa, a partner in Morris Manning and Martin's employment practice, who also chairs the Atlanta law firm's COVID-19 task force, told the Atlanta Business Chronicle her thoughts on what employers should do if they ask employees to return to work.

1. Communicating with employees

Communications with your workforce should be drafted carefully, keeping both your company goals as well as legal obligations in mind. Information from public health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and any similar state agencies, should be referenced.

2. Health and safety efforts

*Employers have the ability to implement screening tests (such as temperature checks), but they should be done in a non-discriminatory manner and in compliance with company policy.

3. What if people don't feel safe?

Right now, the best approach is to work with your employees to find a solution that allows your company to operate while keeping your employees safe (in actuality as well as perception).

4. Remote opportunities

Remote working is probably the wave of the future, which has been accelerated due to COVID-19.

