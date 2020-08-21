After a 10-year-old girl was shot this week, we learned the girl tested positive for COVID-19. What protocols do first responders follow for safety?

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are still investigating after a 10-year-old girl was shot this week. We learned Thursday the girl tested positive for COVID-19, so we are taking a closer look at the protocols first responders follow for safety.

"There are a whole new set of questions that are asked on the front end on the whole call before the firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs ever get that call," Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said.

Riggins says first responders are working to keep you and themselves safe from catching COVID-19. Riggins says dispatch asks if callers traveled to coronavirus hot spots or if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

"Do I need to put on gowns when I go in? Do I need a Tyvek suit when I go in? Is this a situation when I will need a breathing apparatus?" Riggins said.

Right now, Riggins says about six firefighters have tested positive, and two are in quarantine now.

If a firefighter tests, positive they are required to quarantine. Riggins says firefighters also clean the firehouses frequently.

"When COVID started, we acquired some protective gear, some masks, gloves, sanitizing wipes, and things like that," Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office could not tell us how many deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, but when deputies arrive to a scene, Captain Wolfe says they practice social distancing and wear gloves.

"At the same time, law enforcement, EMS, and fire have always, throughout their career, run the risk of contracting or being exposed to airborne or bloodborne pathogens -- it is nothing new to us, it is just a new disease," Wolfe said.