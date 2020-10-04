MACON, Ga. — Across the nation, federal medical leaders say the African-American community is seeing more cases and deaths because of COVID-19. Here in Georgia, The state Department of Health says they are still getting information on how the coronavirus affects various ethnic groups. 13WMAZ spoke to a Georgia doctor about how this new virus is impacting African-Americans.

We also spoke to the pastor of Beulahland Bible Church about the precautions the church is taking to keep all of their worshipers safe. Pastor Carlos Kelly says now more than ever, African-Americans need to be educated on the deadly COVID-19 virus.

"Even though it was a hard decision to make, we stopped having in-person worship services," Kelly said.

In early March, Beulahland Bible Church ended its worship services to help fight COVID-19.

"Now, the sanctuary is empty, I'm preaching to a camera, so it is hard to see whether or not I'm connecting or if the congregant is understanding what I am sharing," Kelly said.

Pastor Kelly says the decision was made to keep his congregation safe, but Augusta University Doctor Joseph Hobbs says African-Americans are already at a higher rate of catching or dying from COVID-19.

"More problematic in African American communities with heart disease or hypertension," Hobbs said.

Hobbs says underlying health conditions, work-life balance, and potential lack of income are other challenges for African-Americans.

"The other factor is even if they try to shelter-in-place in their homes, the size of their homes make a difference," Hobbs said.

So what can we do to stay safe?

"It is important that we heed the directions from the CDC that emphasize social distancing, sheltering in place if that can be made possible, washing one's hands," Hobbs said.

Taking those tips, Pastor Carlos Kelly adds it is important for everyone to do their part.

"We really have to take it seriously, we have to realize we are not invisible, it is not just about me, it is about my fellow man," Kelly said.

