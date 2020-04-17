MACON, Ga. — The Salvation Army in Macon is taking precautions to keep their staff and homeless population safe. Wanya Reese learned what they are doing and why they need help from the community.

Right now, Major Andrew Gilliam with the Salvation Army says 122 people are at their Macon campus. To keep everyone safe, the shelter is practicing social distancing but they also need financial support from the community.

"Well, you know, it's a change, we have a shower, we get fed three times a day," John Ogletree said.

John Ogletree has called the Salvation Army's shelter home since late March. Because of COVID-19, he says things have been a little different.

"It gets boring because we don't have anything do to, but besides that though we are in good hands," Ogletree said.

People staying with the Salvation Army like Ogletree are not allowed to leave the shelter due to Governor Kemp's shelter-in-place order. If they leave, Gilliam says they cannot return.

"But our folks are six feet away from each other, so it has been a challenge at times," Gilliam said.

Gilliam says beds in each "dorm" are spread out to give everyone space. The campus has even changed how they serve supper.

"Things like going to the dining room and having dinner, we have to do that in shifts where we take small groups at a time, and they have to eat individually at their tables," Gilliam said.

In addition to their residents, Gilliam says they are another 50 to 60 people they feed each day.

"If we are not here to provide that place, many of these folks are homeless, they are living under bridges," Gilliam said.

Gilliam says right now, the Salvation Army needs financial support since they had to close their thrift stores. To learn how you can donate supplies or money, follow this link.

