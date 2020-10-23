It's when people feel overwhelmed from pandemic and feel burnout from all the precautions

MACON, Ga. — Efforts to stay safe from COVID-19 like remembering to keep your distance from people and mask up to go shopping are weighing a lot of people down.

Health experts are calling it "pandemic fatigue". It’s when you’re overwhelmed with the pandemic and all of the precautions, and in some cases, are less motivated to follow those precautions.

"It’s become really difficult to always remember to grab your mask from your car and not have to run back before going into the grocery store. Remembering not to hug and shake hands during a business meeting, or celebrating a birthday is even difficult, even in a group of eight people -- you don't know who you're exposing," said Dr. Brielle Marks, psychiatry resident at Coliseum Medical Centers.

Even our viewers chimed in on Facebook--talking about the burnout they have over the pandemic.

"You just have to think through your routine more. You have to think through your grocery pick up. You got to think do you have your mask in your purse, and plan more than what we used to. It’s just, it’s draining," said Juliet Mullis..



"People are tired of hearing about it. They're tired about talking about it. They're tired of maintaining the requirements and the recommendations," said Bria Kitchens.

"I can tell you I’m definitely over it, like, I'm over it," Mullis said.

about how to deal with the burnout of pandemic fatigue.

"The best way I would say to prevent or minimize the fatigue is doing things you enjoy but in the safest way as possible," Marks said.

Johns Hopkins Medicine also lists ways to make these precautions easier like: making a commitment to wash your hand and wear a mask in public, practice these precautions until they feel like second nature, and keep necessary supplies--like a mask-- handy.

Marks says now is not the time to let your guard down to the virus. She says we have to follow these precautions as healthcare workers are gearing up for a possible “twindemic”-- flu season and coronavirus.

Marks as well as health experts say this “pandemic fatigue” many are experiencing is playing a part in cases.

"People are letting their guard down. It’s walking that fine line between, 'I want to continue to live my life,' and, 'If I get it, I get it. If I don’t, I don’t,'" Marks said.