ATLANTA — The stock market has become more volatile than at any time since the 1980s and many businesses have been forced to close or drastically reduce their hours as a result of the precautions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the White House proposed an emergency measure in order to address the economic conditions that individuals across the nation have found themselves having to deal with as a result of the circumstances the nation and the world is dealing with.

As a result of the societal changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the Georgia Department of Labor has created a section on its website which details new information on how to file for unemployment, mandatory filing by employers for partial claims and reemployment services.

"In response to the recent development of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is temporarily suspending in-person requirements for services provided by the agency. In accordance with Governor Kemp’s recommendation, the GDOL is providing online access to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers, and other reemployment services.

Employers are required to file partial claims on behalf of their employees whenever it is necessary to temporarily reduce work hours or there is no work available for a short period. Any employer found to be in violation of this rule will be required to reimburse GDOL for the full amount of unemployment insurance benefits paid to the employee."

The DOL website includes specific information for individuals and employers:

How to file an unemployment claim - This form details exactly how individuals would need to file for an unemployment insurance claim with the Georgia Department of Labor under the current conditions, utilizing their online system.

How employers file partial claims - Employers are required to file partial claims on behalf of their employees whenever it is necessary to temporarily reduce work hours or there is no work available for a short period. This page explains the process in order for employers to file those partial claims online.

Contact points for reemployment service - This page includes contact telephone numbers and email addresses to contact appropriate offices within the Department of Labor for various Labor Exchange Reemployment services.

Certification of administrative rules filed with the Secretary of State 03-16-20 - This is the formal certification of the emergency administrative rules as signed by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler on Monday, March 16, 2020.

