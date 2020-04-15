MACON, Ga. — As the coronavirus continues to spread, many of us are self-quarantined at home. For a mom of two with a full-time job, it has its challenges.

"It's stressful. Sometimes, I'm working on a call and the kids come in screaming, and I've got to apologize to customers."

When Jessica Struble isn't working, she finds ways to to relieve that stress by spending time with her family.

She says, "The kids had fun running up and down the strawberry aisles, and they got their exercise, some fresh air, and they got to see that everybody else, the world was still spinning."

The Struble family took a trip a strawberry field, a place they could enjoy while still social distancing.

The CDC says during a pandemic, stress and anxiety builds, but there are ways to find some relief.

"We picked out some flowers, and we've been gardening, and my eldest picked out a cherry blossom tree."

For the Strubles, they found their green thumbs through the pandemic. The CDC recommends taking care of your body. Get outside for exercise and fresh air, eat healthy, and get a good night's rest.

"We let them outside, we don't let them play on their tablets during the day, so he's forced to stay outside, doing yard work, or gardening, or playing on the trampoline, just to keep him active like he was to have PE class."

Make time to unwind with activities you like. It could be reading a good book or picking up a new hobby.

While you can't see friends in person, you can still catch up on video chat and have game nights over the phone.

The Struble family plans to lean on each other through the stress and the remainder of this pandemic.

"We've been getting through. We're hoping it opens back up again, but I hope it doesn't open up too soon. We don't want it to get worse again."

