ATLANTA — So by now we've all heard about COVID-19 and the worldwide epidemic that is changing all of our daily habits. Kids are home from school, many adults are being forced to work from home and we're each doing our part in social distancing.

So how exactly do you stay healthy and keep your immune system high in order to avoid getting sick?

Here are a few tips:

Workout/Exercise:

Going to the gym to workout my not sound too ideal right now, but you can still work out at home. You can do squats, push ups, planks or leg lifts. But most importantly, don't forget about cardio. Even a walk around the neighborhood for 30 minutes will do your body wonders. Enjoy the fresh air! WebMD says you need 30 minutes of exercise per day. Will you make a promise to yourself to do this?

Manage your stress:

Yes, we know this can be a stressful time for everyone. However, try to manage your stress. It will help you stay healthy. Read a book, FaceTime a friend ... or use this time to prepare the garden.

Cut back on alcohol:

If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation. There are actually some benefits to having a drink from time to time, however, this does not mean you should start, the Mayo Clinic says. Avoid multiple drinks in a given day.

Eat your fruits and vegetables:

Especially if you are working from home, you've got a "break room" full of snacks and goodies. But think twice about what you are eating. Rather than munching on chips or cookies, how about grapes or nuts? The USDA recommends eating five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables per day. This can be vital to staying healthy.

Get sleep:

Most adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, according to WebMD. Some adults, however, can get away with just six, but on the contrary, some need 10. Older adults (ages 65 and older) need 7-8 hours of sleep each day, they said. Listen to your body -- if you are tired, get sleep.

Stop smoking:

If you are a smoker, try to cut back. Light smoking may be safer than what you normally do, but they are both known to cause harm to your body. Quitting smoking completely is the best action for your health.

WASH YOUR HANDS!

You're going to keep hearing this. Wash your hands - a lot - for 20 seconds. If you are out and about, find a restroom and wash them. If you sneeze or cough, wash them. Also, avoid touching your face, eyes and nose!

