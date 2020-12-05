GUELPH, ON — While COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions worldwide discourage close contact with other people, one family devised a way to share hugs on Mother's Day -- and embrace one other as safely as possible.

The solution? Carolyn Ellis and her husband, Andrew, fabricated a big plastic sheet with sleeves in it to allow hugs, according to Storyful. Call it the "hug glove."

It's been a struggle, Ellis said, for her mother to hug her grandchildren these past several months.

“We wanted to help my mom out as much as we can to make sure she is staying healthy and well," Ellis told Storyful.

More than a few tears were shed and it turns out the invention was a hit: "Best gift ever!"

