Infectious disease experts recommends against hydroxychloroquine in hospital settings

The Infectious Diseases Society of America revised its recommendations on the drug.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hydroxychloroquine has been discussed a lot over the last six months as a potential treatment for coronavirus. There is now a strong recommendation against using this drug.

That recommendation comes from the Infectious Diseases Society of America. It has previously said it should only be used in clinical trials, but after seeing some larger studies is now recommending against it in a hospitalized setting.

We talked with Dr. Raj Gandhi, an Infectious diseases physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel, a Member of the NIH Covid-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel and Chair-Elect, HIV Medicine Association

He said the panel looked at two big studies in the last month, one in Brazil and one in the UK. He says they were randomized and involved thousands of people.

Dr. Ghandi says these gave good solid evidence that show hydroxychloroquine is not beneficial and could be harmful.

"They found not only did hydroxycholorquine not work, there was no benefit, but there was actually a hint that it might be harmful. People who got hydroxychloroquine, they were delayed in leaving the hospital and those who started out not on a ventilator were more likely to go on a ventilator if they got the hydroxychloroquine."

The panel is recommending against the use of either hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with azithromycin in the hospital setting.

Now, Dr. Gandhi also says there are studies taking place in non-hospitalized patients with milder disease. The IDSA wants to wait for those results to make any other determinations.

