MACON, Ga. — Lasharn Moore says one day, her husband realized she had a bad cough and had trouble walking, so he took her to the emergency room where they found Moore was COVID-19 positive.

"I felt so much love coming from them throughout my entire stay," Moore said.

As an RN, Moore is used to taking care of patients, but on April 7 colleagues started taking care of her.

"I had like a cough, like I couldn't stop coughing, and I couldn't walk, he literally had to pick me up that morning," Moore said.

Moore says her husband took her to Coliseum Medical Centers where she tested positive for the virus.

"When I went to the emergency room, I really don't recall anything else," Moore said.

For about two weeks, Moore was in an ICU bed.

"Apparently, I had some respiratory issues, and they wound up having to intubate me and put me on a ventilator," Moore said.

While in the hospital, Moore said her husband also tested positive for the virus.

"I didn't know -- honestly, how did it happen? Because I have never in my life, in my 50 years, have I ever been sick to that point," Moore said.

By April 22, Moore says prayers from family, friends, and her colleagues helped her out of the hospital.

"They went above and beyond, I felt, for me, but that is Coliseum, that is what we do," Moore said.

Though Moore is celebrating, she wants everyone to know how serious this virus is.

"It is scary, and I am thankful that I am not a statistic," Moore said.

Moore's husband is out of the hospital, and she is asking everyone to practice social distancing and to wear masks and other protective equipment.

RELATED: Entire family on the mend from COVID-19 sends message of hope to those still fighting it

RELATED: 'My lungs feel like they're still healing': Georgia podcast host recovers from COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.