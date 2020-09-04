MACON, Ga. — This week, the state Department of Public Health announced 100 COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period.

From noon Monday to noon Tuesday, Georgia's death toll rose from 229 to 329.

It's the biggest one day leap so far.

But just five weeks ago, there were zero confirmed cases in Georgia.

Now, there are close to 10,000.

It started as just a trickle.

On March 2nd, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) announced the first two confirmed cases in Georgia.

Two weeks later, on the 16th, there were 121 reported cases.

14 days after that, DPH said there were 2,809.

By noon Wednesday, that number was 9,901.

Governor Brian Kemp expects that number will continue to rise.

"According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, Georgia will reach peak hospital capacity on April 23rd," he said at a press conference last week.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District concurs, saying despite constant preparations for potential outbreaks, this virus is uncharted ground for public health officials.

"I know this word's probably been thrown around quite a lot but it remains true [this is] unprecedented," he said.

Hokanson says three big factors are responsible for the rapid rise in confirmed cases:

Testing is now available to more people

Labs are analyzing bigger batches of tests

More people are getting sick

"We do know that COVID-19 is now very widespread throughout the state of Georgia," he said. "At this time I believe only a handful of counties don't have confirmed cases."

And in those counties, Hokanson said he believes some people already have the virus--it just hasn't been confirmed by a lab test yet.

It's not all grim news, though.

Most people who do get the virus only experience mild symptoms.

And even for those who do need intensive care, there is hope.

As hospitals across America battle the virus, they're celebrating the victories too.

One of those celebrations happened at Crisp Regional Hospital today where, for the first time, a COVID-19 patient who needed to be intubated has recovered enough to leave the ICU.

Healthcare workers there are fighting to make sure more follow in her path.

Hokanson says we all can help them. Following the shelter-in-place guidelines, avoiding non-essential travel, and washing our hands, he says, can help limit the spread of the virus and relieve some of the pressure on Georgia's hospitals.

