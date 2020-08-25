"I think those things are doable," said Dr. Lance Slade.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As kids return to school, districts across the state have reported positive coronavirus cases. As a result, students have had to quarantine, but what about recreational activities? Is it safe for kids to participate?

Pediatrician Dr. Lance Slade says it's safe for kids to take part in those activities as long as safety procedures are in place.

"As long as those groups can match the guidelines we're talking about for social distancing -- frequent washing their hands, using sanitizer, wearing face masks when they're within that range -- yeah, I think those things are doable," said Dr. Slade.

Owner of Apexx Martial Arts in Warner Robins Doug Rankin said the number of kids enrolled in classes is down 20% since March.

"Had it not been for a lot of hard work, I don't know that we would have been bankrupt or closed at this point, but it's certainly something that may have happened," said Rankin.

Owner of Warner Robins Academy of Dance Kim Rowley said her studio's enrollment is down 40% from a year ago.

"It's been tough because you're having to deal with, you know, your rent's not going down, your electricity is not really going down, but maybe the number of children that are taking classes have gone down, so it's a nice little financial thing that we have to try the ride that wave," said Rowley.

Both business owners said they've added multiple safety measures to keep the kids safe, including smaller class sizes, social distancing and frequent hand washing. They hope to see their participation numbers go back to normal.