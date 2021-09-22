Pediatrician Jason Smith said Pfizer's vaccine should be approved for the 5 to 11 age group within a few months.

Some Central Georgians are divided on whether or not they think kids should roll up their sleeves.

"I would think it would be in the next few months. Pfizer just came out with their initial studies, I think last week. Usually, it is going to be one to three months after that for the FDA to do their research and collect their data," said Smith.

Tremel Coleman said he wants to see kids get vaccinated.

"We want them to be just as safe as we are -- they are going back to schools and we know that kids pick up germs. It's just easier for them to move about school knowing that they are vaccinated. I think it just gives parents a peace of mind that their kids are going to school, they're vaccinated, and they have a lower chance of getting sick," said Coleman.

Lindsey Hamrick, who has three grandchildren, said once the vaccine becomes approved, "I think that if we keep going forward and keep our heads above water and do what we know to do, and this the government says will help us, and I believe that," said Hamrick.

Melba Jiles said the opposite.

"It is wrong -- it is dead wrong. That vaccination has not been proven that it is a vaccination and nobody should take it," said Jiles.

Smith said parents should weigh the pros and cons.

"This is a safe vaccine. It is only going to help. It is not going to hurt. I would encourage to get it to protect what could happen if you contract COVID," said Smith.