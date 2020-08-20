"COVID-19 is brutal. It is definitely not the flu."

DUBLIN, Ga. — In Laurens County, cases of COVID-19 are continuing to climb, and one health-care worker is hoping people take every precaution to stay safe. Wanya Reese spoke to Fairview Park Hospital's director of respiratory therapy about what she is seeing on the front lines.

"COVID-19 is brutal. It is definitely not the flu -- it is unlike any type of virus that we are familiar with, in my 23 years that I have ever seen," Teri Calder, Director of Respiratory Therapy at Fairview Park Hospital said.

Teri Calder says COVID-19 is very unpredictable. Since the pandemic started, Calder says employees have been working around the clock to bring patients back to good health.

"It does not matter your age or if you have any health problems, we thought at the beginning of COVID that was pretty much the issue," Calder said.

Calder says day-to-day some patients deteriorate meaning they need to put on a ventilator.

"For instance, we are used to having patients who get sick and get on the ventilator and require life support, but in average, probably 4-5 a month or 4-5 a day that we take care of, I think at our max we have had up to 19," Calder said.

While Calder hopes things improve inside the hospital, she has a message for people outside.

"The three W's -- wash your hands, watch your social distancing, and wear a mask," Calder said.