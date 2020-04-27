MACON, Ga. — On Monday, some central Georgia restaurants started serving customers for the first time in weeks after closing to limit the spread of COVID-19. Wanya Reese spoke to one coronavirus survivor who is concerned that Governor Brian Kemp moved too quickly to reopen businesses.

"It's a painful, it's a very sick virus," said Pamela Scott

Pamela Scott says, after about three weeks of fighting COVID-19, she is finally starting to feel a little better.

"I had chills, body ache all over, back pain, loss of appetite, loss of smell," Scott said.

Scott says at times, she couldn't walk and felt very weak.

"It makes you so exhausted all you want to do is sleep," Scott said.

Scott credits her faith, doctors, and self-isolating with helping her recover. That is why Scott made a post recently speaking out against Governor Brian Kemp's decision to open certain businesses.

"Why is that important? And what was going through my mind was, 'God, does he not care?'" Scott said.

After catching COVID-19, Scott says things like barbershops and restaurants need to be closed a little while longer.

"Honestly, I am begging people to be safe, I'm asking people, if you do not have to go out, you do not have to frequent these places that have opened back up, don't do it," Scott said.

While Scott's road to recovery continues, she is asking everyone to follow the CDC's guidelines.

