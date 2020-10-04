PERRY, Ga. — Kirk Crumpton will be the first to tell you: at the start of all this, as reports of the COVID-19's impact began to pop up around the world, he was skeptical.

"I was, I'm not gonna lie," he said.

Now, with more than 100 confirmed cases in Houston County, the Perry Fire Department Battalion Chief has a very different outlook.

"Just coming to work and hearing the calls that are going on and all of a sudden this wasn't New York, this was Perry, Georgia, this was Houston County, Georgia," Crumpton said. "All of a sudden it was tangible. It was very real to see what was going on."

His department is averaging about one virus-related call per day, he said. It breaks down to about 34 in all since March 13th.

Keeping their own people safe is a challenge.

They built their own sprayer to disinfect equipment and are wearing protective gear on calls with potential virus patients.

"Situational awareness, making sure we have our (personal protective equipment) on... we want to protect ourselves," the battalion chief said. "We want to be able to help the patient, we want to protect ourselves ultimately."

At one point, Crumpton says, two firefighters had to self-quarantine after a potential exposure to a patient they thought might have the virus. That patient ultimately tested negative and the firefighters are now back on duty.

"Definitely a breath of fresh air to get that email from the Department of [Public] Health," Crumpton said. "That was a good day."

Public health officials stress most people who get infected will have only mild symptoms. However, Perry firefighters have seen the the virus in all its forms.

"We've been on some calls where people have been sick and then had people that have even lost their life," said Crumpton. "You know you say, 'Well, that's what you signed up for,' and in a part, that is but it still doesn't make it any easier."

Crumpton echoed the message of public health officials, saying you can help reduce the pressure on first responders by staying home and social distancing.

