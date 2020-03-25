CASNIGO, Province of Bergamo — A priest in Italy chose to put others before himself when he gave up his ventilator to save the life of somebody else.

CBS News reported Don Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in one of the hardest-hit areas of Italy. He had been a priest for 47 years and was serving as the Archpriest of Casnigo, according to CBS News.

Berardelli gave up the ventilator he had been given so a younger person could have it, according to USA Today. CBS News said he died on March 15.

CBS News said Berardelli had been suffering from respiratory issues for some time so he already had a ventilator to help him cope with that.

American priest and editor-at-large for America Magazine called Berardelli a "Martyr of Charity" on Twitter and cited John 15:13, "Greater love has bo one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."

