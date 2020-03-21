WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bottles of disinfectant are in high demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Companies like Odoban in Warner Robins are working diligently to meet their customer's needs.

"We normally ship three to five tractor loads a day. We've been averaging twenty. It's just ultimate chaos," Clean Control corporation CEO and president Steve Davison said.

That means Odoban workers are putting in countless hours. Davison says they deserve a reward.

Each employee received $500 in cash on Friday from Davison.

"I thought, you know, it's easy to give everybody a check. So, I thought, 'hey it'd be cool to give everybody cash," he said.

It was something Odoban workers didn't see coming, and a way Davison could show his appreciation.

"I had three ladies tear up, get real emotional. I was told 'thank you, I'm just glad to have a job.' It was emotional for me. It was just a little way to give back," he said.

With Davison not expecting things to slow down anytime soon, he hopes this will keep spirits high.

"It was just the right thing to do. We start a second shift next week. We just had to go rent some warehouse space, and we're just running wide open," he said.

Davison says he is preparing to start a second shift that would require him to hire an extra 15 employees.

He excepts them to be busy like this for several more weeks.

