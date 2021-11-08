During Wednesday night's Monroe County Board of Education meeting, a 6-0 vote with 1 vote abstained was the conclusion of a tension-filled afternoon.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Just an hour before Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, parents and students in Monroe County protested the mask mandate passed by the board on Tuesday.

"We're kinda dealing with the political pendulum, the medical pendulum, and we as educators are kind of into the practical," said Superintendent Mike Hickman.

This came a day after the board voted to mandate masks in schools starting this week.

Parents at the protest said they're against anything that requires masks.

"It's my child, it's my choice. I don't want other people to make health decisions for my kid, so the board of education surely is not gonna make a decision for my child and his or her health," said mother Samantha Knipper.

"It's hard enough for any of these school-aged children to wear masks as it is, especially harder for the younger children, kindergarten, first grade, pre-K, because they don't learn. If you can't see the teacher's mouth, what's the point of them being in school?" said Katherine Scott, a mother with three children in the district.

Students against the mask mandate said they want to enjoy the last years of high school.

"I don't wanna look back at my junior year and see all the pictures of me wearing a mask and all that stuff. It's hard for me to breathe almost, it restricts the oxygen to get to my brain. I just don't feel like it should be something forced upon me to do," said junior Peyton Johnson.

But parents and students weren't the only ones in the crowd.

County commissioner George Emami says he's a parent to two children in the school district.

"I've never spoken up about something I really disagree with with the board here until now," he said.

Emami says masks should optional.

"If you're more risk-adverse than I am or my family, then you should take additional precautions, just like anything we make decisions on on a daily basis."

And after the board's vote, they are.

The district's new policy states masks are "highly recommended," but not required.