'It’s no joke': Georgia House rep James Beverly recovering from COVID-19

The Macon representative says he received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in February. This is the first time he says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — Representative James Beverly says he’s getting over COVID-19 after testing positive early last week.

The minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives says he decided to get tested before he was supposed to travel to a National Conference of State Legislatures seminar in Salt Lake City. Beverly said he felt tired and lost his sense of taste and smell.

The Macon representative says he received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in February. This is the first time he says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s no joke. You just fall into a false sense of security. You got the vaccine, you’re good. People telling you you’re going to be fine. The reality is you can get it,” Beverly said.