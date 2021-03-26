'It's really amazing': Father survives COVID-19 thanks to double-lung transplant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Greg Borden is a father to two sons. He has had a long history of health problems, including cancer.
"My oldest son used to say, ‘it's not fair that you're sick,’" he said. "I could go out with him, push him on the swing something like that but I couldn't keep up with them if they wanted to throw the ball around or play basketball for a long time."
He's now also a survivor of COVID-19.
“Sometimes you get the short end of the stick," he said.
The virus took a toll on his lungs which were too weak even for a ventilator.
In November, Borden was one of the thousands of people in Ohio with COVID-19 who needed to be hospitalized. That was until he underwent a major surgery in December.
Today he can breathe on his own, thanks to a double-lung transplant.
Borden was the first COVID patient to undergo a double lung transplant in Ohio, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Transplant Center.
Dr. David Nunley is the medical director of the Lung Transplant Program.
"Since the pandemic mostly starting this fall in the second surge, we had a total of 18 referrals not only from Ohio but from adjoining states to consider patients for transplantation. To date we've transplanted five people and all are doing well and recovering," he said.
For patients who are being evaluated for transplant, Dr. Nunley said the pandemic has sped up the process because COVID patients are pretty sick and need help fast.
"In working these patients up and evaluating these patients we've had to shorten our time frame," he said.
And time was something Borden was short on. The virus destroyed the lungs he was born with.
However, thanks to a stranger who registered as an organ donor before they died, he was given the gift of life.
"It's really amazing," Borden said. "Really think about organ donation. It does make a difference in people's lives."
Medical experts say in severe cases of COVID-19 a person’s lungs can sustain permanent damage, and a transplant could be the only option to save their life.