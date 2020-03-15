ATLANTA — Two of the largest power providers in metro Atlanta are suspending disconnections during the coronavirus outbreak

Jackson EMC, the electronic cooperative for large portions of northeast Georgia, including parts of metro Atlanta, said they are making a number of changes to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on their employees and members.

As a result, the energy cooperative is limiting public access to their offices. From Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 27, their main offices in Jefferson, Ga., will be open to drive-thru traffic only.

During the same period, the EMC says they will suspend disconnections of service for non-payment.

Any Jackson EMC customers or members with questions are asked to call them at 800-462-3691 or email them at info@jacksonemc.com.

Jackson EMC is the local energy cooperative that supplies power to portions of Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe and White counties.

Georgia Power has also said it is following suit.

“Our teams are always prepared to respond in challenging situations and I am confident we will continue to meet the needs of our customers during this unprecedented time," said Georgia Power CEO Paul Bowers in a release.

The Atlanta-based utility is also temporarily suspending residential disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning March 14. The company will reevaulate the policy and timeframe as the situation develops.

In Georgia, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At 11Alive, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.11Alive.com/Coronavirus.

