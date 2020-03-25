MACON, Ga. — A Houston County lady and her mother are home after being taken off a cruise ship this month.

At least 21 passengers aboard the Grand Princess out positive for COVID-19. Passengers were later taken to Dobbins Air Reserve Base outside Atlanta.

It's been 20 official days of quarantine for Jane Pinaud Wilson and her mother. Tuesday is the final day they're required to stay home.

"It's good to be home," Wilson said over FaceTime.

Wilson says she and her mother have been symptom-free since returning from their cruise where some passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

"We check our temperature. It's normal. We record it for the Department of Health," Wilson said.

Though she and her mom have been cramped up in their home for days, she hasn't wasted any time.

"Since I've been home, I've gotten a little cleaning done. I've broke out my sewing machine again," Wilson said.

She has sewn together at least 50 face masks to give to people who need them.

Face masks sewn by Houston County woman who survived Grand Princess Cruise

Through all she and her mother have been through, this is what Wilson says she's taken from all of this: "Appreciate what we have. Be kind to other people because you don't know what they're going through," Wilson said. "I think everyone of us is experiencing a whole new life that we weren't prepared for."

Wilson says she's focusing on the positives out of all of this, including her trip that put in her quarantine.

"It was a fabulous trip. I got to go snorkeling -- that was at the top of the bucket list," Wilson said. "[COVID-19] can't win. This can't take away my days in Hawaii. It can't take away the vacation with my mother. It can't do any of that."

Wilson says she's happy they've finally reached the last day of quarantine. On Wednesday, she plans to return to work and get back to daily life.

