According to a post on the school's Facebook page, a number of school staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and are being quarantined.

SPARTA, Georgia — Students at John Hancock Academy in Sparta will transfer to distance learning for the next 14 days due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, a number of school staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and are being quarantined.

The post says the school building and buses will be cleaned and disinfected, and the campus will reopen on September 17.