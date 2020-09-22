Quarantined Johnson County 7th-graders to return to school October 5

Johnson County has updated the return date for 7th-graders who were asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Johnson County has updated the return date for 7th-graders who were asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to a post on the Johnson County Schools Facebook page, quarantined students are to return to school on October 5. This comes after the district declared on Saturday that October 1 would be the students' date of return.