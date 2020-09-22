Quarantined Johnson County 7th-graders to return to school October 5

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Johnson County has updated the return date for 7th-graders who were asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
According to a post on the Johnson County Schools Facebook page, quarantined students are to return to school on October 5. This comes after the district declared on Saturday that October 1 would be the students' date of return.
The post says teachers will give students work virtually through Edgenuity and Google Classroom. They will also be contacting the students through Remind and Google Classroom.
RELATED: Johnson County Schools quarantine all 7th graders, middle school softball team after exposure to COVID-19