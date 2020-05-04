JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — The South Central Health District says a Johnson County inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

South Central confirmed the case Sunday morning in a press release.

The release says the inmate is isolated from the general prison population. Anyone who has had contact with the person is being notified to quarantine for 14 days.

South Central says there are now 36 cases total in their district.

Laurens: 15

Pulaski: 6

Dodge: 5

Telfair: 4

Johnson: 3

Bleckley: 1

Wheeler: 1

Wilcox: 1

They want to remind you the best way to protect against COVID-19 is to adhere strictly to social distancing guidelines outlined by Governor Brian Kemp.

