Jones County to require face masks in schools

The change will go into effect this Monday, August 23, and will continue until September 17.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County Schools announced Thursday that students and staff will be required to wear masks inside schools.

According to a letter sent to parents by the Jones County School System, the change will go into effect this Monday, August 23, and will continue until September 17.

The letter says the decision was made at a Board of Education meeting regarding COVID-19.

The district says it will no longer perform contact tracing for students in close contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19, and anyone who has symptoms of the virus should not report to school.

The letter also says anyone who is currently quarantining and does not have symptoms is eligible to return to school.