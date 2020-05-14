MACON, Ga. — For weeks, Kudzu Seafood Company only offered curbside pick-up.

"Basically, we're doing 15% of our revenue, which is enough to pay for utilities," says owner Lee Clack.

Now, Clack wants to bring customers back inside to eat. The restaurant plans to open its dining room next week.

"Just having people in the building is going to help. I've noticed over the last two weeks, when other restaurants have opened up, a lot of chains opened up, that my curbside business has dropped off significantly, especially on the weekends," says Clack.

Governor Brian Kemp's new executive order for restaurants will give food business more space for dine-in services.

The distance for seating customers at tables used to be 500 square feet, but now it's 300.

"The new one tells me that we can have around 60, they've opened it up. However, by spacing tables 6 feet, I still have a max of about 36 seats in the main dining room."

Restaurants are also allowed to seat up to 10 people at table now, rather than 6.

"We're rolling with the 6 predominantly. We only have one place where we can put 10 guests."

Regardless of seating, Clack believes this will help bring in more money.

"I'm not selling any or any wine to people picking up curbside. I'm not selling cocktails. It's harder to sell desserts, it's harder to sell appetizers."

RELATED: Carl Vinson VA announces plan to fully reopen

RELATED: Public swimming pools can reopen under Gov. Kemp's new order

RELATED: Store workers have become enforcers of social distancing rules

RELATED: Gas prices rise as states reopen

RELATED: State-by-state look at how America is reopening from the coronavirus

RELATED: Report: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.