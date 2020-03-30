MACON, Ga. — During the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC recommends social distancing, but that might be taking a toll on your household. Across central Georgia, parents are finding ways to keep their kids engaged during this time.

"It's been a little bit stressful, but they are really good kids and they've been helping out a lot," Julie Walton said.

Walton home-schools her two daughters and is focusing on making this experience a positive one.

"Instead of showing them I'm stressed out and a little nervous about everything, I've been trying to make this something fun, something they will remember," Walton said.

Walton does that by including fun activities each day, "We were working on planting our tomatoes yesterday, and we are going to take them fishing this week," Walton said.

Licensed therapist Bruce Conn with Coliseum Hospital says activities can keep the whole family from feeling isolated.

"We are not used to spending this much time together, so we gotta figure out how to do it the right way," Conn said.

Conn says families should look at this as an opportunity to connect.

"There may be some tension and I would just encourage people to address the tension early, like if there is something you are kind of unhappy with it, go ahead and talk about it," Conn said.

After talking, you could fly a kite, knit a quilt, or even do some coloring.

"Looking at virtual tours of national parks, or cooking together, or doing something like setting a time for dinner and dressing for dinner," Conn said.

He says these activities will make you more comfortable at home and may improve your mental health. While we wait for this pandemic to end, Walton has this advice for anyone with kids.

"Just try your best to make memories with them, and enjoy your time at home with them," Walton said.

Something else you can do is enjoy some fun in your own backyard. Conn says working in the garden, or even reading a book.

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: Model touted by Emory expert points to April 23 as worst day of coronavirus outbreak in Georgia

RELATED: Florida pastor charged with violating 'safer-at-home' order by holding Sunday services

RELATED: Girls Scouts move cookie sales online amid coronavirus social distancing

RELATED: VERIFY: Don't stop taking your asthma medication

RELATED: 4th confirmed COVID-19 case reported at Robins Air Force Base

RELATED: Health district confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases in Laurens County

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.