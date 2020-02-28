ATLANTA — As coronavirus concerns continue to increase, Gov. Brian Kemp is taking actions to make sure Georgia is prepared. One of the steps includes starting a coronavirus task force.

According to the governor's office, the move comes after a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence about the Trump Administration's efforts to take proactive measures to mitigate COVID-19's impact. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump appointed Pence to lead the U.S. response concerning the global outbreak.

"The Trump Administration understands that states and local governments are standing on the front lines of COVID-19, working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of Americans," Kemp said in a news release.

"In accordance with the Administration's initiatives, Georgia's coronavirus task force represents a coalition of subject-matter experts from the private and public sectors who will work together on preventative measures, strategic deployment of resources, and collaboration across all levels of government," he said.

The task force consists of 18 people.

On Wednesday, Kemp said state officials had been in meetings and conference call for the last few weeks to prepare for the "what if."

While there are no confirmed cases in Georgia, the state wants to remain vigilant. The task force would also address, if needed, any cases of the coronavirus in the state.

"Fortunately, the Peach State boasts some of the world's most advanced healthcare experts and institutions, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," said Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey. "We are taking action now - ahead of any confirmed cases - to make sure that we are ready for any scenario."

The governor's office will hold a news conference regarding the task force at 3 p.m. Friday.

Below is the list of the task force members:

Felipe den Brok (City of Atlanta’s Office of Emergency Preparedness)

Homer Bryson (Director – Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency)

Major General Tom Carden (Adjutant General – Georgia National Guard)

Chris Carr (Attorney General – Office of the Attorney General)

Sharon Cooper, RN, MSN (Chair – State House Health & Human Services Committee)

Greg Dozier (Commissioner – Technical College System of Georgia)

Cherie Drenzek (State Epidemiologist – Georgia Department of Public Health)

Tim Fleming (Chief of Staff – Office of the Governor)

John Haupert, FACHE (Chief Executive Officer – Grady Health System)

John King (Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner – Georgia Department of Insurance)

Colleen Kraft, MD (Director – Emory University Clinical Virology Research Laboratory)

Ryan Loke (Healthcare Advisor – Office of the Governor)

John Selden (General Manager – Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport)

Lorri Smith (Chief Operating Officer – Office of the Governor)

Kathleen Toomey, MD, MPH (Commissioner – Georgia Department of Public Health)

Ben Watson, MD (Chair – State Senate Health & Human Services Committee)

Richard Woods (State School Superintendent – Georgia Department of Education

Steve Wrigley (Chancellor – University System of Georgia)

After Kemp announced of the task force, Emory released the following statement about Kraft, who is one of the members:

"Today Governor Kemp has taken critical steps to protect Georgians as the world works to address the challenges brought on by the current coronavirus outbreak. His swift action in assembling this task force builds on years of work across the state to mitigate a public health crisis. The appointment of Dr. Colleen Kraft from Emory also helps to ensure that lessons applied from our treatment of Ebola patients five years ago will be leveraged to protect health care workers across the state who stand ready." - Jonathan S. Lewin, Executive Vice President Health Affairs of Emory University

