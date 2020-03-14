ATLANTA — After declaring a public health emergency for Georgia Saturday morning, Governor Brian Kemp is authorizing more Georgia National Guard troops to help with the coronavirus response.

In a release from his office Saturday evening, the governor is allowing up to 2,000 troops to help out with the coronavirus threat if needed.

"In states of emergency, they are equipped to take necessary action to protect the health and safety of Georgia families in every region," Kemp said in the release.

Troops are already helping to transfer 31 Georgians at Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes.

Now, they will also be available to provide medical equipment, food, shelter, and other important materials to communities across the state.

