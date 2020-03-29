ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp said on Sunday that President Trump has declared a major disaster for all 159 counties in the state of Georgia as a result of the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic,” Kemp said in a statement on Sunday. “The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19.”

The declaration for federal emergency aid currently covers act taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats to life, public health or safety.

This also allows federal agencies -- including FEMA -- to provide direct assistance to the state of Georgia.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia: 2,651 confirmed cases, 80 deaths as of Sunday afternoon

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES |

Fauci says U.S. certain to have 'millions of cases' of COVID-19, over 100,000 deaths

Fannin County officials: No more 'tourism rentals' during COVID-19 emergency

Checkpoints set up entering Fla. from Ga. & Ala., in effort to limit spread of COVID-19

Amazon confirms worker at south Macon center tested positive for COVID-19

Habersham County Sheriff concerned about 'folks pouring out of the hot spots in Atlanta'

Emory to participate in clinical trial testing for first COVID-19 vaccine candidate