MACON, Ga. — For nearly a month, personal care businesses like gyms, hair salons, body art studios, and nail salons were forced to close their doors.

On Monday afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp announced his plan to start reopening the state.

"A little surprised, but excited, too. I mean, we're going to be very precautious," says Bodyplex co-owner Mike Martino.

Martino plans to open his gym on Friday, and follow health guidelines to provide a safe and clean exercise environment.

"We were literally spraying the club with a hydrostatic sprayer, we had someone wiping down equipment throughout the day," says Martino.

He says this is a great way to boost someone's health, "right after a workout, it's usually suppressed your immune system acutely, but long-term, it actually builds your immune system."

For Head Over Heels hair salon manager Monica Head, the feeling of reopening is different. "That is just too soon, it is too soon, and I am totally not ready."

Head hasn't decided when they will return. She plans to space out customers when they do open.

Right now, the salon is losing business. "I have not made any money. We have had zero dollars personally. Our salon has not made any money."

Head believes staying closed is the right decision. "I am eager to work and make money, but I'm also eager to live as well."

Businesses reopening must work under minimum basic operations. That includes screening workers for fever or respiratory illness, sanitizing the workplace, wearing gloves and masks if needed, and separating work spaces by at least 6 feet.

