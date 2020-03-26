ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is addressing the state of Georgia about the coronavirus outbreak in a televised and streamed town hall.

Atlanta television stations are working together the for the one-hour primetime special. The Governor’s Statewide Town Hall will air on 11Alive - WXIA and WATL, WSB-TV Channel 2, CBS46, Georgia Public Broadcasting, FOX 5 Atlanta and Univision 34 Atlanta.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, The Governor’s Statewide Town Hall will be broadcast in a unique and collaborative way. Click here to find out how the town hall is being coordinated.

8:14 PM | Social distancing seems to be helping. "The idea isn't to prevent every case, but to slow the spread," Toomey said. It's important to "flatten the curve" and keep people out of the hospitals.

8:13 PM | Dr. Kathleen Toomey of the Georgia Department of Public Health says the number of cases in the state will increase.

8:10 PM | There are 10 counties in Georgia that make up 60 percent of the cases we have, Kemp said.

8:09 PM | The number of testing in Georgia is going up, according to Kemp. He said we will continue to see the number of cases rise. (As of 7 p.m., Ge

8:10 PM | Kemp asks Georgians to continue following the 15-day guideline that the president has outlined to help turn the curve for the virus.

8:07 PM | Kemp says Georgia still has over 50 counties that don't have COVID-19 cases right now.

8:04 PM | Gov. Kemp says it is up to all Georgians to do their part to help beat the virus.

8 PM | The Governor’s Statewide Town Hall begins.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page.

