MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp's 9-page executive "shelter in place" order is forcing closures of places like gyms, hair salons, night clubs, and movie theaters.

Restaurants will still be open for take-out and delivery. Grocery stores and banks will also remain open, but the shelter in place guidelines are generating a lot of questions from our viewers about what's allowed and what isn't.

Governor Kemp says everyone should stay home with the exception of these 4 things:

If you're participating in essential services

If you're performing necessary travel

If you're working minimum operations for a business

If you work for a critical infrastructure

Basically, this means you can go to the grocery store, go to the hospital or doctor's office, or go to work if your job has been deemed essential by the Department of Homeland Security.

What about going outside?

According to the Governor's office you can still exercise outside and play sports, with some restrictions.

Unless you are exercising with a family member or roommate, you still need to remain at least 6 feet away and gatherings of 10 or more people are still banned even outside.



Will day cares stay open?

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says yes.

But more than half of their licensed facilities have already chosen to shut down. Spokesman Reg Griffin says since all Georgia child care facilities must adhere to the 10-person rule, spots are limited.

"Our agency is asking that all providers really make a priority of those children that belong to employees of the critical infrastructure workforce, make those children of first responders and essential employees a priority as they move forward," says Griffin.

If you're an essential worker and are trying to find a Georgia day care that's still open, you can visit the DECAL website by clicking here, or call 1-877-255-4254.

What if I have joint custody of my child?

According to the state DFCS department, most Georgia jurisdictions have issued modified visitation orders for parents with joint custody and say parents should contact their attorneys for further instruction.

What about places like car dealerships? Are those open?

According to Governor Kemp's press secretary, yes, but they have to abide by social distancing guidelines and 20 different sanitation requirements (see attachment B in FAQ sheet below).

If you have more questions about the shelter in place order, e-mail us at news@13wmaz.com

