COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School District has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus at an elementary school.

The district said the Department of Public Health informed them of a positive case of the virus at Kincaid Elementary School in Marietta. As a result, the school will be closed for the next 14 days, staring on March 12. The district is not sharing specifics about the case, citing federal privacy laws.

RELATED: This is what's new with coronavirus in Georgia

According to the district, it has "planned for this scenario" and the students at Kincaid will continue getting their assignments using digital platforms and tools.

"Our staff is working to keep our facilities clean, and our schools are reminding students about best practices for staying healthy including practicing good hygiene," the district said. "Navigating these next days and weeks will take a team effort, but we believe that our community is well-prepared."

RELATED: EPA issues list of disinfectants to use against coronavirus

The district said it will follow Department of Public Health guidelines to thoroughly clean and sanitize the entire campus and buses of Kincaid Elementary within 48 hours of closing.

No other Cobb schools are closed at this time.

In Georgia, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At 11Alive, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.11Alive.com/Coronavirus

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

Final Four in Atlanta to be held without fans amid coronavirus concerns, NCAA president says

World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

This is how Fulton County Schools is cleaning campuses after 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

A second Fulton County Schools employee has coronavirus

List of things canceled or postponed around Atlanta due to coronavirus

This is what we know about Georgia's positive coronavirus cases