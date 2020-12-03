ATLANTA — Kroger is limiting supplies to customers and activated its preparedness plans several weeks ago, according to a Thursday morning press release.

"We believe that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty," the statement said. "That’s why our teams are working so hard to keep our stores clean, open and stocked."

The company revealed they activated their preparedness plan on March 2.

Kroger said they will be specifically limiting the number of cold, flu, and sanitary items bought so everyone can "have access to the products they need."

The press release also mentioned they are working to get the "food, medicine and cleaning supplies" needed to stores "as quickly as possible."

They also listed the steps they are taking within their stores, for their workers and of course, for customers (seen below).

Stores:

Cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters, and cleaning shelves when restocking products.

Sanitizing restrooms more frequently and restocking with supplies, including soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer.

Adding extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters, and all Pharmacy, The Little Clinic and Starbucks locations.

Wiping down shopping carts, baskets and equipment.

Partnering with our suppliers to replenish high-demand preparedness products.

Continuing to provide our customers with free disinfectant wipes at our store entrances to sanitize their shopping carts or baskets.

Following best practices for safe food handling, as always.

Employees:

Encouraging our associates to closely monitor their health and well-being.

Providing hand sanitizer and tissues in breakrooms and meeting rooms.

Asking our associates to stay home if they, or someone in their household, are sick.

Providing financial support from our Helping Hands fund – a company-sponsored employee assistance fund – to associates who may be directly affected.

Suspending business air travel for associates through March 31, 2020, and recommending virtual meetings.

Customers:

Encouraging our customers to follow the CDC’s suggested hygiene practices to reduce the spread of the virus.

Recommending that our customers also practice safe food handling at home.

