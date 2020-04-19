ATLANTA — Kroger's Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina, is adding new safety measures, including facial mask requirements for associates.

The grocery chain said they have a supply of surgical masks in stock for associates to use.

Additionally, the chain will pilot test mandatory temperature checks at the start of each shift at certain stores. These tests will commence once the infrared thermometers arrive in the stores.

“Without a doubt, COVID-19 has changed our lives dramatically,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Our associates are on the front lines when it comes to ensuring customers have access to fresh food and supplies. Their safety has and will remain top priority.”

Kroger is also extending its Hero Bonus for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

The $2 premium above the standard base pay rate is being applied to hours worked March 29 through May 2, and distributed weekly.

