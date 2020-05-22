MACON, Ga. — Lake Tobesofkee's beach area and parks reopened to the public at the beginning of the month.

The lake's director, Donald Bracewell, says people are already taking advantage of the nice weather before Memorial Day weekend.

"Every Saturday since we've been open, it's been a large crowd. They've distanced themselves, though. The boat ramps are full, people are enjoying the waterways."

No lifeguards will be on duty, so it's a swim at your own risk.

They are asking that people not gather in groups over 10 people and practice social distancing.

Bracewell says there won't be a lot of strict rules and regulations if you plan to spend your holiday there.

"It's pretty much just social distance on your own self. We're not really enforcing many rules, we're just leaving it to the individuals to distance in public themselves."

Camping with tents and RVs is also allowed. The same rules apply with the social distancing and not having a group of people larger than 10.

