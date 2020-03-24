DUBLIN, Ga. — As coronavirus cases in Laurens County continue to rise, Serenity Hospice care says they are changing the way they care for seniors. This comes as Governor Brian Kemp announced a "shelter in place" order for people who stay in long-term facilities Monday.

Kim Hall with Serenity Hospice in Dublin says patients have been quarantined for the past two weeks. Hall says they are taking extra steps now to protect their patients.

"I would ask for everyone's cooperation for the next two weeks, they will protect the medically-fragile," Kemp said.

On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order asking people with serious health conditions to shelter in place. That includes people with chronic lung disease, cancer patients, and those living in a nursing home.

"Again, just really using precautions, using our gloves and our masks," Hall said.

Hall with Serenity Hospice says they are limiting visitors, canceling group activities, and changing the way staff members deal with patients. The goal is to keep all of their patients safe.

"Again, we are trying to keep it as normal as we possibly can for them (the seniors), but we are trying to assist the employees as well," Hall said.

While seniors get into the new routine, Hall says staff members are doing what they can.

"We're teaching a lot of these seniors about a lot of this technology we are used to -- the nurses are using their phones to do these FaceTime calls and regular calls," Hall said, with some nurses even going the extra mile, filling special requests for patients.

"She went out and bought this man, the patient, some ice cream, took it to him, and sat down and had a bowl of ice cream with him," Hall said.

Kemp is requiring what he calls the "medically-fragile" to shelter in place until April 6. Until then, Hall says they are focused on keeping their patients at ease.

"You know, at Serenity, we want to continue to give that gift of hospice," Hall said.

Hall says the community can help by creating cards and sending them to the nursing home. The Dublin Police Department is also helping seniors in the city by picking up any essential items they need from the store.

The Dublin Police Department Update: Dog food was donated to us for this occasion. If you are a senior citizen and needing any items to be picked up for you, please do not hesitate to contact our office. Thank you for sharing with our community.

