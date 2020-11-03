ATLANTA — As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, sports leagues, conferences, events, and musical acts are all reconsidering regular plans.

As these public gatherings get canceled or postponed, we'll be updating you as we learn of them.

Below, find a running list of cancellations and postponements around Atlanta.

If you know of any more, please email us at news@11alive.com

Itzhak Perlman at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, March 11: "Due to current travel precautions, Itzhak Perlman has decided to cancel his March 11 appearance with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra," ASO announced on Facebook.

Canceled because West Cobb Library is undergoing a deep clean after a worker tested positive for coronavirus. Georgia Student Technology Competition, March 14: "It is with a heavy heart that given the nature of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel this year's competition," organizers of the state competition say on their website. The next one is scheduled for March 13, 2021.

"It is with a heavy heart that given the nature of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel this year's competition," organizers of the state competition say on their website. The next one is scheduled for March 13, 2021. National Council on Public History, March 18-21: "Given the unfolding outbreak of COVID-19, the NCPH Board of Directors and staff have concluded, with regret, that we cannot proceed with holding the in-person 2020 NCPH annual meeting in Atlanta," the organization says. They are looking at ways to arrange the meeting in a virtual setting.

"Given the unfolding outbreak of COVID-19, the NCPH Board of Directors and staff have concluded, with regret, that we cannot proceed with holding the in-person 2020 NCPH annual meeting in Atlanta," the organization says. They are looking at ways to arrange the meeting in a virtual setting. Congressman Hank Johnson Census Town Hall, March 21: This was set to be held in Clarkston. A spokesman says it has been postponed until further notice.

This was set to be held in Clarkston. A spokesman says it has been postponed until further notice. Georgia Chamber of Commerce Future of Free Enterprise seminar, March 23: Postponed because of individual company restrictions on attending. "A rescheduled date will be announced later in the second quarter," the chamber says.

Postponed because of individual company restrictions on attending. "A rescheduled date will be announced later in the second quarter," the chamber says. Georgia Chamber of Commerce Future of Rural Healthcare seminar, March 25: "Due to the heightened awareness of global health concerns in Georgia, the Georgia Chamber respects the demands of healthcare professionals’ time and wishes to alleviate any external commitments for this critical industry to Georgia’s overall well-being," the chamber says. Future dates will be announced.

"Due to the heightened awareness of global health concerns in Georgia, the Georgia Chamber respects the demands of healthcare professionals’ time and wishes to alleviate any external commitments for this critical industry to Georgia’s overall well-being," the chamber says. Future dates will be announced. Congressman David Scott's annual jobs fair at Georgia International Convention Center, March 27: “In response to recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the coronavirus, I have decided to cancel our 2020 Jobs Fair," the representative from Georgia's 13th congressional district said. "This situation is rapidly evolving and changing from day-to-day. Keeping our community safe and healthy is of the utmost priority to me.”

“In response to recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the coronavirus, I have decided to cancel our 2020 Jobs Fair," the representative from Georgia's 13th congressional district said. "This situation is rapidly evolving and changing from day-to-day. Keeping our community safe and healthy is of the utmost priority to me.” Congressman John Lewis' 80th Birthday Celebration, March 28: "I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to those who had planned to attend my celebration and I hope that all will be able to join us once it's rescheduled," Lewis said. "My thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected by coronavirus until then." The Congressman's office says they will reschedule the celebration for a date later this year.

"I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to those who had planned to attend my celebration and I hope that all will be able to join us once it's rescheduled," Lewis said. "My thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected by coronavirus until then." The Congressman's office says they will reschedule the celebration for a date later this year. Georgia Tech Cognitive Aging Conference, April 16-19: Postponed due to travel restrictions making it "impossible for many people to attend," the school says. They are looking at hotel availability for summer and fall 2020 to reschedule.

Postponed due to travel restrictions making it "impossible for many people to attend," the school says. They are looking at hotel availability for summer and fall 2020 to reschedule. Out of state field trips and travel otherwise: Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Public Schools are among the districts that have canceled such arrangements. Others are reviewing.

Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Public Schools are among the districts that have canceled such arrangements. Others are reviewing. Altered - Communion at Cathedral of Christ the King, duration of Lent: "Communion will be distributed under just one species, the Precious Body," the church says.

"Communion will be distributed under just one species, the Precious Body," the church says. National Council on Public History: A national organization for historians says it’s cancelling its annual meeting set for next week. It was expecting more than 900 people March 18-21 at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta.

In Georgia, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At 11Alive, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.11Alive.com/Coronavirus.

