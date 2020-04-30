There will be no Little League World Series in 2020, organizers announced on Thursday.

Little League International said it made the difficult decision to cancel its seven World Series tournaments and the regional qualifying events due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

Next year was supposed to mark the 75th playing of the Little League World Series, but now that celebration will take place in 2022.

This is the first time in history that the Little League World Series has had to be canceled.

Additionally, the 2020 MLB Little League Classic, scheduled for August 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, has also been canceled.

The cancellation includes the 82 regional qualifying tournaments and the seven World Series events including Little League Baseball in South Williamsport, Pa., Little League Softball in Greenville, N.C., Intermediate (50/70) Baseball in Livermore, Calif., Junior League Baseball in Taylor, Mich., Junior League Softball in Kirkland, Wash., Senior League Baseball in Easley, S.C., and Senior League Softball Sussex County, Del.