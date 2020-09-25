'Long haulers' with COVID-19 illnesses warned about pre-existing condition coverage

In some cases, those who initially had mild or even no symptoms at all, are reporting physical ailments including kidney, heart and lung disorders.

TAMPA, Fla. — If the U.S. Supreme Court ends Obamacare, what would happen to the law’s protection when it comes to pre-existing conditions?

That issue became a hot topic this week, as the government says a growing number of people who had COVID-19 are experiencing health issues long beyond the initial infection.

On Capitol Hill this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of a growing number of people experiencing health issues weeks - even months - after they thought they’d beaten COVID-19.

“They’re referred to as long haulers,” Dr. Fauci said.

In some cases, those who initially had mild or even no symptoms at all, are reporting physical ailments including kidney, heart and lung disorders. Mental issues, too.

USF Public Health Biologist Dr. Jay Wolfson says because COVID-19 is still so new, they have no idea just how long the haul might be.

Dr. Wolfson says there are studies underway at major institutions with large groups of "long-haulers." They hope to learn more about whether COVID-19 symptoms will eventually subside.

“People are getting new diseases or a continuation of the symptoms they’ve had,” Dr. Wolfson said. “And we just don’t know enough yet, about how long these are going to last.”

That has some worried that if the Supreme Court tosses out Obamacare, it could also wipe out protections for those with preexisting conditions.

“And everyone who has been infected with COVID-19 now has a pre-existing condition. And in my opinion, could qualify as a pre-existing condition,” said Congressman Frank Pallone (D) New Jersey.

On Thursday, President Trump, whose administration is fighting to eliminate the ACA, signed an executive order to preserve pre-existing conditions. He also promised his healthcare plan would improve on Obamacare.

“And always protect patients with pre-existing conditions,” the president said.

“This isn’t really a political issue, because both sides of the aisle agree that pre-existing conditions need to be addressed in a substantive way,”Dr. Wolfson said.

Still, when it comes to pre-existing conditions, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar conceded that the president’s executive order likely has no legal teeth.

Such protections say, experts have to be part of a law passed by Congress, such as the Affordable Care Act.

