MACON, Ga. — Photographer Kirk West has been taking pictures of famous musicians since the 1970s, including the Allman Brothers Band.

"We were in a room with 18,000 people," says Kirk. At the beginning of March, he and his wife Kirsten took a trip to New York City to take pictures as the Allman Brothers Band performed one last big show.

"Nobody knew at that time just how much of a hot seat New York City was, and this concert was on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, they started canceling everything," says Kirk.

Once the curtains closed and the Wests traveled back to Georgia, they started feeling under the weather.

"I thought it was pollen," said Kirsten.

After a week of feeling sick, the Wests called their doctor to get tested for COVID-19.

"They did a COVID swab, and they did a flu swab, and then we didn't get the results until today," says Kirsten.

It took over a week to find out if they tested positive.

Kirk says, "There really isn't any complete notion of how deep this thing has spread, because, I mean, it took 13 days to get my test results back."

After several weeks of fatigue and stomach problems, they are finally regaining their health.

"The spirit's good, the appetite's good, there's no pain and suffering anymore, just way low on steam," says Kirk.

Now, they are feeling thankful and urging people to take the virus seriously.

"He's 69, I'm 74. The fact that we survived this, both of us -- and Kirk has had a heart attack and has underlying conditions -- it's imperative that everyone follow guidelines," says Kirsten.

RELATED: CDC recommends face coverings, but Trump says he won't wear one

RELATED: Walmart regulating the number of customers in stores due to coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Central Georgia sheriff's offices prepare for shelter-in-place order

RELATED: GHSA cancels spring sports due to COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: 'Faith Not Fear' campaign takes off in Central Georgia

RELATED: Resources for those self-employed but unemployed because of COVID-19

RELATED: These are the coronavirus hot spots in Georgia

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Georgia Coronavirus Interactive map

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | 5,967 confirmed cases statewide

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.