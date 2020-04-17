MACON, Ga. — Micah Goguen usually teaches art classes in studios around Central Georgia, but when the pandemic hit last month, he had to think outside the box to save his business.

He moved his classes online and is teaching through Zoom. Some students say during the coronavirus outbreak, it's a great outlet to cope with stress and anxiety.

"This is something that really gives us something to look forward to while we're all staying at home," says student Robbyn Zimmerman. "It takes your mind off everything else, because you're concentrating on the drawing."

But outside the virtual art studio, front line workers and first responders are concentrating on something else, fighting the deadly disease, so art student Gail Johnston pitched an idea to Goguen.

"I said, 'This is my recommendation, what do you think?' We draw nurses, doctors, aides—whomever. At the end of all this, we have an art show honoring all the people who are on the front lines," says Johnston.

The class got to work. Their first drawing? An ICU nurse from Italy.

"It was so emotional to sit down and really focus on her face and her eyes, and the indentions in her cheeks from where the mask was, and the scrapes on her nose," says student Laura Morris.

"The art class provided not only a resting place, but a consciousness of how we could support and lift up these people that were working so hard in the community," says Goguen.

Goguen says they're still working out the details on how they'll display the portraits.

If you'd like to submit a picture of a local front line worker click here to visit Goguen's website.

If you'd like to sign up for an online art class, click here.

He can also be reached at micah_21_2000@yahoo.com or (478) 508-6542.

RELATED: Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients picking up in Georgia

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Georgia College

RELATED: 'Keeps your mind off it:' Central Georgia cancer patients find solace in art therapy

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.