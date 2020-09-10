A Macon doctor says this is encouraging news, but Central Georgians should still keep their guards up.

MACON, Ga. — A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Georgia is making progress in the fight against COVID-19. Several Central Georgia counties are now in the "orange zone." Earlier this year, some counties were seeing high cases and being placed in the "red zone" by the task force.

The report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force dated October 4th shows some central Georgia counties are making progress in fighting COVID-19. Bibb County is in the "orange zone" for cases, meaning between 51 and 100 new cases per 100,000 people (population size) in the last week.

"We are seeing those numbers, thankfully, coming down and leveling off as we go into the fall," Dr. Dean Kindler with the Medical Center, Navicent Health said.

Kindler says during the end of July and August, COVID-19 cases peaked in Central Georgia. Now, Kindler says things are starting to look better.

"We are seeing the stress on the system decrease although our levels are still higher than they were early in the spring," Kindler said.

The report shows these counties listed within our viewing area in the orange zone:

Macon-Bibb County

Monroe County

Dodge County

Jones County

Kindler sees this as encouraging news, but says we still need to take COVID-19 seriously.

"It is still not green, and although we are seeing improvement, we need to continue to demonstrate good common sense," Kindler said.

The task force is recommending increasing testing, following mitigation efforts like wearing a mask and limiting family gatherings. The report also stresses that colleges and universities continue testing to limit the spread of the virus to local communities.