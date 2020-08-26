On Tuesday, the Macon-Bibb commission passed two mask ordinances and people on social media had lots to say about that.

MACON, Ga. — Across Macon and other parts of Central Georgia have different opinions on the two new mask ordinances passed Tuesday.

Stephen Purvis says he's lived in Macon for the last six years.

"In order to beat this thing, we've gotta be able to isolate it so it will die off and not go to the next person. Hopefully, this helps," says Purvis.

He says he's glad to see a mask mandate in place after over a month of debates by county leaders.

"The idea is that we're not doing it for ourselves, we're doing it for other people, and we're doing it because it's the smart thing to do," he says.

Purvis says the mandate is long overdue.

William Bryan Davison says it's a violation of human rights.

"I believe that God created each one of us with different personalities and identities and part of that is how we look, our faces," he says.

Davison says he comes to Macon twice a week, and he says he is standing firm in his personal beliefs.

"If they came up to me and told me that I have to wear a mask, my response to them will be that I am not going to wear a mask," says Davison.

He says he'll accept whatever warning or fine is given to him.

The sheriff's office says they will be enforcing, first a verbal warning, then citations of $25 and then $50.

Macon native Clay Jones says he is not a fan of the mandate, but he will obey it.

"I'll do what I'm supposed to when I'm supposed to, but at the same time, I wish our county would seek to stand out," says Jones.

The sheriff's office says they will not be doing any enforcement outside of what's in the ordinance. Jones says he's indifferent.

"I've gotta work, I have kids, we've gotta have groceries so life goes on so we either keep on living life or it passes us by," he says.