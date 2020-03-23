MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County is taking action to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Robert Reichert plans to announce which businesses will have to close their doors as a precaution.

This comes after a county commissioner and commissioner candidate called for closings over the weekend.

Reichert's announcement is set to start at 11 a.m. on Monday.

RELATED: 'It's not going to work unless we all do it': Macon-Bibb to announce business closings

RELATED: Macon-Bibb mayor to announce closings of 'certain' businesses Monday

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.